Research shows that around nine in 10 Covid-19 deaths have occurred in countries with high obesity ratesFull Article
Obesity linked to hundreds of thousands of Covid-19 deaths
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Evansville Man Waits to Receive Covid-19 Vaccine Until Wife Is Eligible
WEVV
Evansville Man Waits to Receive Covid-19 Vaccine Until Wife Is Eligible
Report on Covid link to obesity 'is a wake-up call', says WHO
Belfast Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
Reward After Synagogue Vandalism
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Huntsville police and the FBI are offering an 18-thousand dollar reward for any tips on a hate crime involving vandalism at a..
12pm-2021-01-18
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-01-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN