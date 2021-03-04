Meghan Markle claims 'The Firm' was ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ in Oprah interview

Meghan Markle claims 'The Firm' was ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ in Oprah interview

Daily Record

Published

The Duchess of Sussex was filmed telling Oprah Winfrey that 'The Firm' was 'perpetuating falsehoods' about her and Prince Harry in a second teaser clip of the couple's tell-all interview.

Full Article