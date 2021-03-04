The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall will star in the programme alongside presenter Joel Dommett.Full Article
Rita Ora ditched from Masked Dancer and replaced by Oti Mabuse
Rita Ora's Covid rule-breaking 30th birthday bash has reportedly cost the singer her place on the new show The Masked Dancer.
