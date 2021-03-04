World Book Day 2021: 23 amazing pictures of children (and adults) dressed as their favourite characters.Full Article
World Book Day 2021: Children (and adults) dressed as their favourite characters
Leek Post and Times0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Children dress up as favourite characters for World Book Day
Nottingham Post
This year most will celebrate the event at home
Send us your pictures: World Book Day in Herefordshire
Hereford Times
You might like
More coverage
'I don't want my son to be forgotten': Dad of six-year-old boy with rare genetic disorder leaves social media users in tears
A father of a young boy with a rare genetic disorder is raising awareness of the disease by sharing heart-warming videos of himself..
Newsflare STUDIO