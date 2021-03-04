Ryanair’s return to Belfast City Airport after more than a decade to offer flights to six sunshine destinations in Spain and one each in Italy and Portugal is another twist in chief executive Michael O’Leary’s love-hate relationship with our two biggest airports.Full Article
After some turbulence, Ryanair is back at City Airport with new destinations
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Ryanair returning to Belfast City Airport with eight new summer routes
Belfast Telegraph
