Thousands of masks and even oxygen are being funded thanks to links between Dunblane and Likhubula as the African nation battles against Covid-19.Full Article
Dunblane's 15 year friendship helps Malawi tackle coronavirus pandemic
Daily Record0 shares 4 views
