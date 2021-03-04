Surge testing for two more areas to suppress South African variant
Surge testing will be deployed in targeted areas of north-west London and north-east England where the South African variant of coronavirus has been found.Full Article
Two postcode areas of England will be targeted
Surge testing has begun in South Gloucestershire after two cases of the Brazilian variant of Covid-19 were found. Residents who..