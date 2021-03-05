Covid-19: Cyprus to welcome vaccinated UK tourists from May
Published
Those having had both jabs can travel there without restrictions, the country's government says.Full Article
Published
Those having had both jabs can travel there without restrictions, the country's government says.Full Article
Cyprus will let British tourists who have had both COVID vaccination doses into the country without restrictions from 1 May.
“We are asking for the deal to come into force earlier, so hoteliers can prepare the reopening of their businesses two weeks..