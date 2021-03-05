This is how young drivers could save £848 a year on car insurance
Published
Young drivers who face high insurance prices could make huge savings according to new analysis from ComparetheMarket.Full Article
Published
Young drivers who face high insurance prices could make huge savings according to new analysis from ComparetheMarket.Full Article
Car insurance still makes up the bulk of the yearly costs, accounting for 53 per cent of overall outlay.
A third of drivers say their cars are so full of junk, there's no room for anyone to sit in the car except for them, according to..