Maxwell says nothing has changed in regards to Celtic's winter trip to the Emirates and also insisted the Ibrox partygoers had made 'mistakes'.Full Article
Ian Maxwell says nothing to see on Celtic Dubai trip as Rangers 5 probe ongoing
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
No SFA action over Celtic Dubai trip, Rangers investigation ongoing
SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell has ruled out any further action being taken against Celtic for a winter trip to Dubai that..
Sky Sports UK