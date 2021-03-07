Royal Mail issues new scam warning to UK customers
Royal Mail has issued a scam warning to UK customers are several reported receiving an email asking them to give up their personal data.Full Article
Customers have been urged to remain vigilant and not fall foul of the scammers
Users are being targetted with fake communications pretending to be from the mailing service