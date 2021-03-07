The Queen will not be watching Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Meghan Markle Says 'I'm Ready to Talk' in New Oprah Interview Clip: 'It's Really Liberating'
People
Oprah also reveals she initially approached Meghan for an interview before the royal wedding but was turned down
Queen to 'ignore' Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview 'circus'
Hull Daily Mail
You might like
More coverage
Harry And Meghan Aren’t The Only Royals To Have Done Primetime Interviews
HuffPost UK STUDIO
Harry and Meghan have sat for a primetime interview with Oprah much to the British media’s horror. But from Princess Diana to the..
Harry and Meghan Oprah interview 'the last thing the Queen needs'
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette