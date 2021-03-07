Dundee United vs Celtic 7/3/21
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Dundee United vs Celtic - LIVE updates
Daily Record
John Kennedy's side know Rangers will be champions if they fail to secure victory in the City of Discovery.
You might like
More coverage
Rangers fans breach lockdown restrictions with Ibrox gathering
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Rangers fans let off smoke bombs outside Ibrox ahead of the match against St Mirren. Expectation is building ahead of a potential..
Kennedy: We have to think about ourselves
Sky Sports UK
Dundee United v Celtic
BBC News