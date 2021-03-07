Birmingham City v Arsenal
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Live coverage of Sunday's Women's Super League game between Birmingham City and Arsenal.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Live coverage of Sunday's Women's Super League game between Birmingham City and Arsenal.Full Article
Today’s show sees the return of Dave Jackson, just in time to discuss #Arsenal’s demise, and Will Brazier, fresh off Birmingham..
Vivianne Miedema scores once and assists twice as Arsenal beat Birmingham City 4-0 in the Women's Super League.