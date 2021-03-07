Queen 'could strip Harry and Meghan of their Duke and Duchess titles'
Senior courtiers are understood to have held crisis talks at Buckingham Palace and warn that the pair may be asked to hand their titles back.Full Article
Queen Elizabeth won't watch Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's interview live but will be briefed on it when she wakes up.
ITV are expected to broadcast Oprah Winfrey's highly-anticipated interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.