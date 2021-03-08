Meghan Markle Oprah interview: 'I contemplated suicide'
MEGHAN Markle said she contemplated suicide but could not get treatment as she was told “it would look bad”.Full Article
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a girl! The couple revealed the big news during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan Markle is setting the record straight. The former Suits star didn't hold back when she and Prince Harry sat down for their..