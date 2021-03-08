The Duke says Prince Charles stopped taking his calls in the run up to their announcementFull Article
Prince Harry on The Queen, his father and why they left the family
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Charles visits Prince Philip in hospital
Bang Media International Limited
Prince Charles visited his father Prince Philip in hospital on Saturday afternoon (20.02.21).
Royal family 'delighted' with Sussex baby news
Bang Media International Limited
Harry and Meghan expecting second child
Reuters - Politics