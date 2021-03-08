All children in England will be able to return to the classroom under the first step to ease coronavirus restrictionsFull Article
Pupils in England return to class after months of remote learning
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pupils return to schools in England as roadmap out of lockdown gets under way
Pupils in England are beginning to return to school this morning after months of remote learning under the first step to ease..
Sky News
Thousands of pupils in England return to class after months of remote lessons
Thousands of pupils will begin to return to school in England after months of remote learning.
Belfast Telegraph