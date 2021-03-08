Nicola Sturgeon coronavirus update LIVE as Scotland hopes for ease in lockdown
Published
She indicated on Friday that coronavirus measures may be be eased this week as a result of the drop in cases.Full Article
Published
She indicated on Friday that coronavirus measures may be be eased this week as a result of the drop in cases.Full Article
Rules on outdoor meeting in Scotland will ease from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Updating MSPs at the Scottish Parliament..
The Scottish Government will consider in the next week if the easing of restrictions can be accelerated, Nicola Sturgeon has..