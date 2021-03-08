Oprah Winfrey is set to reveal from her interview with Harry and Meghan, the duke reportedly tells a story about a family visit that was called off.Full Article
Harry and Meghan say The Queen revoked invitation to stay in new Oprah clip
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Meghan Markle Says 'I'm Ready to Talk' in New Oprah Interview Clip: 'It's Really Liberating'
People
Oprah also reveals she initially approached Meghan for an interview before the royal wedding but was turned down
You might like
More coverage
Meghan Markle interview: Duchess of Sussex accuses palace of ’perpetuating falsehoods in new Oprah clip
Royal Box
In another teaser of the exclusive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Meghan reveals all the tribulations of being with..