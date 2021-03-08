Meghan on Samantha Markle: I grew up as an only child
Published
The Duchess of Sussex has dismissed the book written by her half-sister, saying: “I think it would be very hard to tell all when you don’t know me.”Full Article
Published
The Duchess of Sussex has dismissed the book written by her half-sister, saying: “I think it would be very hard to tell all when you don’t know me.”Full Article
She and Prince Harry shared the exciting baby news over the weekend with a romantic black-and-white photo.
There are a host of A-list names expecting babies in 2021, from Ellie Goulding to Meghan Markle and Rachel McAdams. Following the..