Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan stormed off set during a discussion about the Duchess of Sussex with his colleague, Alex Beresford.Full Article
Mind said it was both "disappointed" and "concerned" by the presenter's comments on Good Morning Britain
Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid clashed over the media's treatment and the reaction to it by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle..