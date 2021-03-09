Whitty warns against shortening timetable for lifting restrictions
England’s chief medical officer has said he would “strongly advise” against any move to shorten the timetable for easing lockdown restrictions.Full Article
We now have a timetable for when people could start seeing shows again, and there is also an easing on certain travel restrictions;..
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has rejected calls by Tory lockdown sceptics for a commitment to lift all coronavirus restrictions..
A look at the key figures and dates in the world of politics on February 14 as lockdown-sceptic Tories have piled pressure on Boris..