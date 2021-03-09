Arlene Foster has signaled her support for the Queen and royal family following the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan.Full Article
Arlene Foster shows support for royal family after Harry and Meghan interview
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 09.19.16
WAGM
NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 09.19.16
You might like
More coverage
Meghan Markle Considered Suicide During Time as a British Royal
Wibbitz Top Stories
Meghan Markle Considered Suicide
During Time as a British Royal.
The Duchess of Sussex revealed her
experience in a..
Serena Williams leads support for Harry and Meghan after interview
PA - Press Association STUDIO