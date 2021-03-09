First Minister Nicola Sturgeon outlined the latest easing of the coronavirus restrictions, including allowing people from two households to gather outdoors and up to 50 people to attend places of worship.Full Article
Easing of Covid rules allows outdoor gatherings and return to places of worship
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Outdoor family gatherings could be allowed within weeks as lockdown eases
Outdoor family reunions could be allowed within weeks while care home residents will be able to hold hands with a loved one again,..
PA - Press Association STUDIO