ITV confirms Piers Morgan has left the show after complaints about his comments toward Meghan Markle.Full Article
Piers Morgan quits Good Morning Britain after Meghan Markle comments
Piers Morgan Quits TV Show as He Faces Investigation Over Insensitive Comments About Meghan Markle
AceShowbiz
The former CNN member leaves 'Good Morning Britain' after TV bosses announced they're launching investigation into his insensitive..
Snowflake Piers Morgan quits Good Morning Britain in wake of ‘diabolical’ Meghan Markle row
PinkNews
Piers Morgan steps down from ‘Good Morning Britain’ after complaints over his attacks on Meghan
Washington Post
The agency that regulates British TV is investigating 'Good Morning Britain' after it received more than 41,000 complaints about Piers Morgan's rant over Meghan Markle
Business Insider
Piers Morgan Out At ‘Good Morning Britain’ Hours After Storming Off Set Over Meghan Markle Comments
Daily Caller
Piers Morgan quits Good Morning Britain following Meghan and Harry row
Thanet Gazette
He has left the show after more than 40,000 Ofcom complaints