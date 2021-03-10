'No clear evidence' £37bn Test and Trace scheme works, MPs claim
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'No clear evidence' £37bn Test and Trace scheme works, MPs say
Experts claimthe NHS programme does publish a significant amount of weekly data
Wales Online
MPs say ‘no clear evidence’ Test and Trace scheme works in critical report
There is “no clear evidence” the £22 billion Test and Trace scheme contributed to a reduction in coronavirus infection levels,..
Belfast Telegraph