Good Morning Britain addresses Piers Morgan’s abrupt departure
Published
Susanna Reid said Good Morning Britain will be “very different” but “shows go on” as she addressed the abrupt departure of her co-host Piers Morgan.Full Article
Published
Susanna Reid said Good Morning Britain will be “very different” but “shows go on” as she addressed the abrupt departure of her co-host Piers Morgan.Full Article
Piers Morgan has responded to his departure from Good Morning Britain and suggested he has no regrets
Piers Morgan's critics were out in force in light of his departure from Good Morning Britain after his controversial shots at..