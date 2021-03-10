Speaking to journalists outside Scotland Yard on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said: "Our inquiries suggest that this officer was not on duty at the time of Sarah's disappearance.Full Article
Sarah Everard police officer arrested 'was not on duty' when she went missing
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Hundreds attend vigil for Sarah Everard in Clapham Common despite police warnings
Newsflare STUDIO
Hundreds of people joined a vigil in south London's Clapham Common for Sarah Everard on Saturday evening (March 13), who was..
You might like
More coverage
Officer charged with murder of Sarah Everard hospitalised for the second time
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Metropolitan Police officer charged with the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard was admitted to hospital for the second time..