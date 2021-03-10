Sarah Everard disappearance: Arrest of officer 'shocking and deeply disturbing'
Published
Met Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave speaks after a serving officer was arrested over the disappearance of Sarah Everard.Full Article
Published
Met Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave speaks after a serving officer was arrested over the disappearance of Sarah Everard.Full Article
The UK has been gripped over the disappearance of Sarah Everard – who vanished while walking home from a friend's house in south..