"I am hopeful but, as with everything to do with this virus, you can't say for certain"Full Article
It’s still too early to book a summer holiday abroad - Grant Shapps
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Daily politics briefing: February 11
A look at the key figures and dates in the world of politics on February 11 as the Government is quizzed over whether people can..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Minister: It is 'too soon' to book a summer holiday
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said it is "too soon" for the public to book their summer holidays, home or abroad, as the UK..
ODN