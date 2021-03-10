Coventry City confirm return to Ricoh Arena from next season
Published
BBC Local News: Coventry and Warwickshire -- Championship side Coventry City sign a 10-year contract to return to the Ricoh Arena from next season.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Coventry and Warwickshire -- Championship side Coventry City sign a 10-year contract to return to the Ricoh Arena from next season.Full Article
Wasps Group chief executive Stephen Vaughan said the Premiership Rugby club 'wiped the slate clean' with Coventry before..