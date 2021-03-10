Officer held on suspicion of murder in Everard case
Published
Serving police officer arrested on suspicion of murder following the disappearance of 33 year-old Sarah EverardFull Article
Published
Serving police officer arrested on suspicion of murder following the disappearance of 33 year-old Sarah EverardFull Article
Police have revealed that a serving police officer held over missing Sarah Everard has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Serving police officer arrested on suspicion of murder following the disappearance of 33 year-old Sarah Everard.