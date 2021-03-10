Sarah Everard disappearance: Met officer arrested on suspicion of murder
The suspect remains in custody at a police station in London as the search for Sarah Everard continues.Full Article
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, Scotland Yard has confirmed...
Human remains found in a Kent woodland are those of Sarah Everard, Scotland Yard has confirmed. The 33-year-old marketing executive..