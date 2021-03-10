Meghan Markle made a formal complaint to ITV over Piers Morgan's comments
Published
The Duchess of Sussex made an official complaint to ITV regarding Piers Morgan’s comments and how they may affect the issue of mental health.Full Article
Published
The Duchess of Sussex made an official complaint to ITV regarding Piers Morgan’s comments and how they may affect the issue of mental health.Full Article
Markle reportedly filed her complaint to ITV's CEO Dame Carolyn McCall
During Tuesday's GMB show, presenter Piers Morgan said that he "didn’t believe a word" the Duchess of Sussex said.