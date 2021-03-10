Sarah Everard disappearance: 'Human remains' found in Kent woodland
The 33-year-old has not been seen since she disappeared while walking home in Clapham, London last week.Full Article
Human remains have been discovered in the hunt for missing Sarah Everard, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has..
The Metropolitan Police has issued an update on the search
Police searching for missing Sarah Everard have discovered human remains in woodland in Ashford, Kent.