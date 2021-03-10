John Swinney survives vote of no confidence as Greens back Deputy First Minister
SNP and Green MSPs voted on Wednesday night to keep John Swinney in his post as Deputy First MinisterFull Article
Labour, Conservatives, and Lib Dems will all back a motion of confidence in the Deputy First Minister - but Green votes will save..
The Deputy First Minister has been given a deadline to publish the legal advice.
Douglas Ross said the Deputy First Minister's "position has become untenable".