Kate Garraway: Piers Morgan always believes in what he says
Published
Kate Garraway has addressed co-host Piers Morgan’s departure from Good Morning Britain – saying he is “passionate” and “authentic”.Full Article
Published
Kate Garraway has addressed co-host Piers Morgan’s departure from Good Morning Britain – saying he is “passionate” and “authentic”.Full Article
The Health Editor was quizzed by Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway for his thoughts after Piers' exit from GMB
Kate replied: "He’s very passionate, he does fly kites and debates but it always come from a place of authenticity"