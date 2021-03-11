The retail giant said it does not expect all its John Lewis shops to reopen at the end of lockdown.Full Article
John Lewis warns of more store closures after reporting losses of £517m
John Lewis warns of more store closures as pandemic deals hammer blow to sales
The John Lewis Partnership has revealed it does not expect to reopen all its department stores as coronavirus lockdowns are eased.
John Lewis warns over more shop closures after tumbling to £517m loss
The John Lewis Partnership has warned over further store closures as it swung to a £517 million annual loss after the pandemic..
