Sarah Everard, 33, was reported missing after she never made it home from a friend's house on March 3.Full Article
Sarah Everard: What we know so far as ‘human remains’ found in Ashford
Kent and Sussex Courier0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Police continue to search site where body was found in Kent
ODN
A significant police presence remains at a site in Kent where officers continue to investigate the disappearance of Sarah Everard...
-
Sarah Everard: Met officer questioned after remains found
BBC Local News
-
Boris Johnson ‘shocked and deeply saddened’ by Sarah Everard ‘murder’
Belfast Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
Police searching for missing Sarah Everard discover human remains
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick gives a statement confirming that human remains have been found in the hunt for..
Sarah Everard: Police find human remains
Sky News UK Studios
Police discover human remains in Kent
Sky News UK Studios