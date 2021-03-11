Oxford-AstraZeneca: EU regulator says 'no indication' vaccine linked to blood clots
BBC Local News: Oxford -- The EU's medicines regulator reassures states after several countries suspend use of the vaccine.Full Article
The UK medicines regulator is urging people to continue having the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, after a growing number of..
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after reports of blood..