Novavax Covid-19 vaccine is 86% effective against Kent variant, study suggests
A coronavirus vaccine the UK has secured 60 million doses of is 86% effective against the Kent variant, the company behind the jab has announced.Full Article
While the Novavax vaccine study is still ongoing, initial results show it is nearly 96% effective against the older coronavirus and..