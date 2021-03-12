Leicester City v Sheffield United
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Leicester City and Sheffield United.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Leicester City and Sheffield United.Full Article
The Foxes beat Sheffield United 5-0 at the King Power Stadium
How we scored the Leicester City players as they moved up to second in the Premier League table with a huge win over Sheffield..