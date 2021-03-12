Sarah Everard: Met Police officer charged with murder
Published
BBC Local News: York and North Yorkshire -- The 33-year-old marketing executive was last seen walking home alone in south London on 3 March.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: York and North Yorkshire -- The 33-year-old marketing executive was last seen walking home alone in south London on 3 March.Full Article
Human remains found in a Kent woodland are those of Sarah Everard, Scotland Yard has confirmed. The 33-year-old marketing executive..
A body found in a woodland in Kent is that of Sarah Everard, police have said. The 33-year-old disappeared last week as she walked..