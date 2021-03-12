Sarah Everard: Met PC Wayne Couzens charged with murder
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Wayne Couzens is accused of kidnapping and murdering the 33-year-old who was last seen in south London.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Wayne Couzens is accused of kidnapping and murdering the 33-year-old who was last seen in south London.Full Article
The Crown Prosecution Service has tonight issued a statement
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Sarah Everard as Scotland Yard confirmed..