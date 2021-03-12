Wayne Couzens: Police officer charged with kidnap and murder
Published
Serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.Full Article
Published
Serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.Full Article
A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, as the force confirmed he was admitted..
The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the 48-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.