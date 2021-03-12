Evergreen Lee Westwood surges into halfway lead at Players Championship
Published
Six weeks away from his 48th birthday, Lee Westwood continued to roll back the years by claiming the halfway lead in the Players Championship.Full Article
Published
Six weeks away from his 48th birthday, Lee Westwood continued to roll back the years by claiming the halfway lead in the Players Championship.Full Article
Lee Westwood reflects on moving into the halfway lead at The Players after carding a bogey-free 66 at TPC Sawgrass.