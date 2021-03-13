The 55-year-old said that if he wins, he will donate the prize money to a charity set up in memory of his nephew Jay Kerrigan who died in 2016.Full Article
Rangers legend Paul Gascoigne to go without booze and fags for 10 weeks
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Paul Gascoigne faces three months without alcohol on Italian jungle show
England icon Gazza will take part in Isola de Famosi and could be stranded in central America for up to ten weeks and will have to..
Daily Star