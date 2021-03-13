Four killed as Myanmar forces continue crackdown on protesters
Security forces in Myanmar have again clashed with demonstrators protesting against last month’s military takeover, killing at least four people.Full Article
Myanmar protesters manned roadblocks with women’s underwear strung across the street to deter soldiers today (March 13).
A funeral for one of the deceased protesters was held in the northern city of Myitkyina on Tuesday (March 9).