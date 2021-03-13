Sarah Harding 'may not seen another Christmas' as breast cancer spreads to spine
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sarah Harding can’t 'look at herself' after mastectomy
Bang Media International Limited
Sarah Harding can’t "look at herself in the mirror any more" after her mastectomy as she fights breast cancer.
Sarah Harding reveals she may only have months to live
Bang Media International Limited
You might like
More coverage
Nadine Coyle reveals Girls Aloud have put feud behind them amid Sarah Harding's cancer battle
Cover Video STUDIO
Nadine Coyle has revealed Girls Aloud have put aside their differences as band member Sarah Harding battles cancer.